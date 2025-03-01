Russian forces suffer record vehicle losses in February

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the month of February, Ukrainian forces destroyed the largest number of Russian vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

In the shortest month of the year, Ukrainians destroyed 3,472 vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as 596 armoured combat vehicles and 331 tanks, the statement said.

In February, the number of combat clashes dropped compared to January: 3,274 against 5,087. Instead, the number of enemy air strikes on the Ukrainian troops' positions and frontline settlements increased from about 2,400 guided aerial bombs in January to 3,522 in February.

The Ministry also sited the General Staff's information on Russia's manpower losses, which shows that the Russian army irretrievably lost 36,570 people in February.

Russia has marginally gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses.

As military equipment dwindles, Russian commanders have been forced to provide less protective equipment to soldiers, highlighted by their use of civilian cars in attacks.

The General Staff reported on March 1 that Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 — an estimate in line with Western intelligence assessments.







