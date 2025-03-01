Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Russian forces suffer record vehicle losses in February

by Natalia Yermak March 1, 2025 6:22 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian army artillerists fire artillery on the frontline as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During the month of February, Ukrainian forces destroyed the largest number of Russian vehicles since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

In the shortest month of the year, Ukrainians destroyed 3,472 vehicles and fuel tanks, as well as 596 armoured combat vehicles and 331 tanks, the statement said.

In February, the number of combat clashes dropped compared to January: 3,274 against 5,087. Instead, the number of enemy air strikes on the Ukrainian troops' positions and frontline settlements increased from about 2,400 guided aerial bombs in January to 3,522 in February.

The Ministry also sited the General Staff's information on Russia's manpower losses, which shows that the Russian army irretrievably lost 36,570 people in February.

Russia has marginally gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses.

As military equipment dwindles, Russian commanders have been forced to provide less protective equipment to soldiers, highlighted by their use of civilian cars in attacks.

The General Staff reported on March 1 that Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022 — an estimate in line with Western intelligence assessments.

European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine after Zelensky-Trump clash
A number of European leaders on Feb. 28 reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his tense meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Author: Natalia Yermak
4:35 PM
Video

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
