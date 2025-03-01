Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

General Staff: Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Natalia Yermak March 1, 2025 9:28 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 56th Motorized Brigade fires a grenade launcher during training on Oct. 22, 2024 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,233 tanks, 21,249 armored fighting vehicles, 39,101 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,908 artillery systems, 1,304 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,088 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,402 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: Natalia Yermak
2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
