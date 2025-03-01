General Staff: Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 875,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,233 tanks, 21,249 armored fighting vehicles, 39,101 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,908 artillery systems, 1,304 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,088 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,402 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.