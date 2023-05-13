Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the air raid alert, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces were striking Kharkiv and the region.

No additional information was provided at the time of the publication.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv at 12:02 a.m., according to Suspilne news outlet.

The air raid alert went off in the oblast at around 12:00 a.m.

Earlier, Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush reported that two people were injured in the region as a result of Russia's attack.