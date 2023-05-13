Russia targets Ternopil late on May 13, injuring two civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ternopil Oblast Governor Volodymyr Trush reported that warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization caught fire. Two civilians were wounded as a result of the attack. Rescuers are working on the site, he added.

Explosions were heard in Ternopil at around 10:30 p.m., according to Hromadske correspondents.

Air raid alerts went off across most of Ukraine earlier this evening.

Following the air raid alert, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said that Russian targets had been detected in the airspace.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 11:18 p.m. that air defense had been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.