Russian attacks kill at least 6, injure 38 across Ukraine amid another overnight drone barrage nationwide

At least six people were killed, and 38 others were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Oct. 1.

The Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine with 107 drones, including Shahed-type drones, Gerbera drones, and decoys. Sixty-three of the drones were jet-powered.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 87 drones as of 8 a.m. local time, the Air Force said. Strikes were recorded at 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at four locations.

The attack was still ongoing at the time of the report, according to the Air Force.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were killed, and at least 17 others were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities said. Two men, aged 40 and 64, were killed in a mortar attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed, and one was injured in Russian attacks, local authorities said. A 33-year-old man was killed in Dnipro, while a 60-year-old man was injured in attacks on the Nikopol district. Russian drones also struck the Nikopol district more than 10 times, killing a 44-year-old man.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 50-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on the Vesnianske community, local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and four others were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities said. Two people were injured in Sloviansk and three in Kramatorsk.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured after a Russian strike hit a business center in Odesa, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. The attack damaged the roofs and facades of two buildings, shattered windows, partially destroyed walls on the fifth floor, and sparked a fire.

In Kyiv, one man was injured in a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. Fires broke out in a residential building in the Solomianskyi district and at a warehouse in the Obolonskyi district. Several parked cars also caught fire.

In Rivne Oblast, one woman was injured in a Russian attack, Governor Oleksandr Koval said. She was hospitalized with injuries to her shoulders and face, while her home was damaged.

The Energy Ministry said that some consumers in Kirovohrad, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts remained without electricity as of Oct. 1 following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure on Sept. 30.