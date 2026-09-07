Russian drones fly toward Kyiv amid temporary attack pause on capitals

Russian drones were reported flying toward Kyiv on Sept. 7, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels. A temporary agreement between Russia and Ukraine stipulated neither country's capital would be attacked during a visit by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Kyiv City Military Administration declared a brief drone air raid alert on Sept. 7, as monitoring channels reported Russian drones moving in the direction of the capital. No strikes or damage in Kyiv were reported by officials at the time of publication.

The drone activity comes amid an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that neither country's capital would be attacked from midnight Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, while Witkoff and Kushner were visiting to discuss peace talks.

The two envoys arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 6 for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital after holding talks in Moscow a day earlier. The arrangement did not amount to a broader ceasefire, and Russia continued attacking other regions of Ukraine during their visit.

Kyiv also saw a drone alert during the envoys' visit on Sept. 6, while Russia struck the surrounding Kyiv Oblast. At the time, officials reported no hits in the capital itself.

Witkoff and Kushner's visit came as Washington renewed efforts to advance negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The talks ended without a breakthrough toward ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kyiv has faced an intensified Russian drone campaign in recent weeks, including heavy use of fast, jet-powered drones that have prompted air raid warnings by day and night.