Russian attacks kill 8, injure 69 in Ukraine over past day amid declared pause in strikes against capitals

Russian attacks killed at least eight people and injured at least 69 across Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian authorities reported on Sept. 6.

Firefighters were deployed in both Kyiv Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to extinguish large fires following Russian attacks.

Two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were injured, said the Governor Oleksandr Hanzha. No casualties were reported in Kyiv Oblast at the time of publication.

The attacks come amid an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that neither country's capital would be attacked while U.S envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are visiting to discuss peace talks.

At the time of publication, officials have not reported any hits in the city of Kyiv overnight, despite a drone air raid alert and attacks in the surrounding region.

The arrival of Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv, expected around late morning on Sept. 6, is the first such visit by the two envoys to the Ukrainian capital.

Russia launched 108 drones against Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 82 drones and six S8000 Banderol missiles. Russian missiles and drones struck 11 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at seven locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were killed and eight injured as a result of Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniebuhov said.

Among those killed were an 11-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman in the town of Chuhuiv.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed, and a further 20 were injured, including two children, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russia killed one person and injured a further 25 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said the local military administration. Attacks later in the morning injured two women.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian Shahed drone attacks on transport infrastructure killed one driver in the Halytsynove community, said Governor Heorhii Reshetilov.

Russia injured two people in Donetsk Oblast and forced a further 915 people, including 136 children, to be evacuated from front-line areas, said the region's governor, Vadym Filashkin.

Seven people, among whom was one child, were injured by falling debris from a Russian drone in Khmenytskyi Oblast, said Governor Serhii Tyurin.

Three people were injured in Odesa Oblast on the morning of Sept. 6, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

Cherkasy Oblast, Poltava Oblast, and Sumy Oblast were also attacked, but no significant damage was reported.