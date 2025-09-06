Russian drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia injure 4, destroy kindergarten

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with drones on Sept. 6, injuring four people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Three women and one man were injured, Fedorov wrote on social media.

All of the injured were in moderate condition, and all received medical care onsite.

At least seven drones hit the city, damaging residential buildings and destroying about 80% of a kindergarten, Fedorov reported.

Ukraine's State Emergency Services were working at the scene and reportedly rescued one person from under the rubble.

Russia has occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, subjecting the rest of the region to near-daily aerial and artillery attacks.