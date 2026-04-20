Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv oblasts kill 3, injure 18

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts on April 20 killed three and injured 18 others, authorities reported.

In Nikopol, three people were killed, and seven others were injured as a result of a Russian attack, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Several residential buildings, a home, and cars were damaged in the Russian strikes on the city, he said.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old boy has been hospitalized following Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, the State Emergency Service reported.

Located in southern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, both Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih regularly face Russian strikes.

Only the Dnipro River separates Nikopol from Russian-occupied territory, including nearby Enerhodar, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi District, seven people were injured in a Russian drone strike, the National Police reported.

"A 48-year-old man, women aged 50 and 43, as well as a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. Other victims received assistance on the spot," a statement by the police read.

Residential buildings were damaged, and windows were shattered in the attack.

Three people were hospitalized in a Russian strike on a gas station in the city of Bohodukhiv, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported.

A fire broke out at the site, and cars were damaged in the drone attack.