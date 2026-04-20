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Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv oblasts kill 3, injure 18

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv oblasts kill 3, injure 18
A home is damaged following Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 20, 2026. (Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts on April 20 killed three and injured 18 others, authorities reported.

In Nikopol, three people were killed, and seven others were injured as a result of a Russian attack, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

Several residential buildings, a home, and cars were damaged in the Russian strikes on the city, he said.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old boy has been hospitalized following Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih, the State Emergency Service reported.

Located in southern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, both Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih regularly face Russian strikes.

Only the Dnipro River separates Nikopol from Russian-occupied territory, including nearby Enerhodar, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

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Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi District, seven people were injured in a Russian drone strike, the National Police reported.

"A 48-year-old man, women aged 50 and 43, as well as a 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. Other victims received assistance on the spot," a statement by the police read.

Residential buildings were damaged, and windows were shattered in the attack.

Three people were hospitalized in a Russian strike on a gas station in the city of Bohodukhiv, the Kharkiv Oblast police reported.

A fire broke out at the site, and cars were damaged in the drone attack.

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The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Russian attackDnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolKharkivKharkiv OblastKryvyi Rih
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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