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Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damages homes, injures 1

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast damages homes, injures 1
Independence Square as a Ukrainian flag is displayed on a big screen during a power outage in Kyiv on Nov. 20, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack on the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast overnight on April 20, injuring at least one person, officials reported.

Local residents reported hearing explosions in the area amid a wider drone attack on the region.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported a man born in 1974 had been hospitalized as a result of the strike. Two homes were also damaged in the attack, Kalashnyk added.

No information was available on the full extent of the damage caused or the status of the injured victims.

Brovary has occasionally been the subject of attacks on the capital since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The city serves as the largest suburb of Kyiv, located just 20 kilometers from the capital.

Kyiv has been one of the primary targets of Russian attacks over the past few months amid increased attacks on energy infrastructure at times leaving much of the city without heat, electricity, or water in freezing temperatures — although warmer temperatures in recent months have alleviated some of the pressure felt by Kyiv resident.

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Ukraine’s Kyiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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