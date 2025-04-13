The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2

by Abbey Fenbert April 13, 2025 9:27 PM 2 min read
A home in Kherson damaged by a Russian attack on April 13, 2025. (Screenshot / Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the southern city of Kherson with artillery and drones on April 13, killing three people and injuring two others, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.

The drone attack injured two other civilians, according to the governor. A 58-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound and received medical treatment onsite. A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition after a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound in his leg.

Shelling in central Kherson targeted a high-rise residential building and several houses, Prokudin said. The attack damaged roofs, walls, and windows, in addition to causing a fire in one apartment.

Kherson and other Ukraine-controlled settlements west of the Dnipro River endure daily Russian attacks as Moscow's forces maintain control of the river's east bank.

The attack on Kherson came on Palm Sunday, the same day Russian forces launched a deadly ballistic missile strike on the northeastern city of Sumy, killing over 30 people and injuring over 100.

Russian attacks continue to intensify as Moscow refuses to accept a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities. Kyiv has already agreed to the proposal if Russia also abides by the same terms. It has now been more than a month since the Kremlin first dismissed the ceasefire proposal.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

