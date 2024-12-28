Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast injures 8, including 2 teens

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast with artillery on Dec. 28, injuring eight people, including two teenagers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl sustained brain injuries and have been hospitalized, Prokudin said.

The attack also wounded three men, aged 52, 51, and 21, and three women. Two of the women, aged 43 and 62, sustained brain injuries and contusions, Prokudin said. A third woman received shrapnel wounds to her arms.

The victims have reportedly been hospitalized.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River are subjected to daily Russian attacks as Russian troops remain in control across the river's east bank.

Shelling in Bilozerka on Nov. 3 wounded a paramedic and an ambulance driver.

Attacks in Kherson Oblast have reportedly increased in recent days, as Russian troops attempt to gain a foothold in the region. Ukraine's military said on Dec. 27 that it was repelling Russia's repeated attempts to land on an island in the Dnipro River delta.

Ukraine has been anticipating a large-scale Russian advance in Kherson Oblast as Russia pushes into the south.