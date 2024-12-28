Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast injures 8, including 2 teens

by Abbey Fenbert December 28, 2024 8:33 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: A sign ‘Kherson’ stands at the entrance to the regional capital on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast with artillery on Dec. 28, injuring eight people, including two teenagers, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl sustained brain injuries and have been hospitalized, Prokudin said.

The attack also wounded three men, aged 52, 51, and 21, and three women. Two of the women, aged 43 and 62, sustained brain injuries and contusions, Prokudin said. A third woman received shrapnel wounds to her arms.

The victims have reportedly been hospitalized.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River are subjected to daily Russian attacks as Russian troops remain in control across the river's east bank.

Shelling in Bilozerka on Nov. 3 wounded a paramedic and an ambulance driver.

Attacks in Kherson Oblast have reportedly increased in recent days, as Russian troops attempt to gain a foothold in the region. Ukraine's military said on Dec. 27 that it was repelling Russia's repeated attempts to land on an island in the Dnipro River delta.

Ukraine has been anticipating a large-scale Russian advance in Kherson Oblast as Russia pushes into the south.

2024: Ukraine in photos
The year 2024 was brutal for Ukraine. Last winter saw the fall of Avdiivka when, after several months of brutal fighting, the Russian army captured the city leveled to the ground. Ukraine struggled to hold the front line with limited resources as political infighting in the U.S. Congress had
The Kyiv IndependentViacheslav Ratynskyi
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.