Russian drone attack on central Nikopol market injures 8, officials report

Russian forces struck the central market in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with a drone on Dec. 26, injuring eight people, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Those injured, four women and two men, received first aid from rescuers and medics before being transported to the hospital.

Governor Serhii Lysak confirmed the injuries and said three women, aged 39, 63, and 64, are in serious condition. “They are are being provided with all the necessary medical care,” he said.

The attack caused significant damage to commercial premises, according to emergency responders.

This assault follows a Dec. 24 strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, also in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The Christmas Eve attack injured at least 15 people and killed one, according to Lysak.