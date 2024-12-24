Russia strikes apartment building in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, at least 1 killed, 11 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked a residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, injuring at least 11 people, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One person was killed, according to the governor.

Preliminary reports say that a Russian ballistic missile hit a four-story apartment building in the city, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Two people were rescued from under the rubble. A 79-years old man, as well as 69- and 72-years-old women are in a moderately severe condition at the hospital, Lysak added.

"While the rest of the world celebrates Christmas, Ukrainians continue to suffer from endless Russian attacks. Terrorists do not understand human morality," said Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

"Russians are murderers. Nothing sacred, no humanity," Andrii Yermak, the head of President's Office, said on the Kryvyi Rih attack in his Telegram.

Emergency services are working at the scene as the toll is expected to rise. "Unfortunately, we're preparing for difficult news," Vilkul said in a statement.