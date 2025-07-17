Become a member
News Feed

Russian double-tap attack injures 5, including emergency workers, in Nikopol

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Russian double-tap attack injures 5, including emergency workers, in Nikopol
An emergency worker assists an injured colleague amid a Russian double-tap drone attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 17, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

Russian drones struck a cargo truck in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on July 17, injuring five people, including three emergency workers, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones initially struck a cargo truck, causing a fire and injuring two civilians. Soon after, as emergency workers were working on site, another Russian drone targeted the scene, injuring three emergency workers, the State Emergency Service said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that drone were approaching the city around 1:45 a.m. local time.

The attack hospitalized the emergency workers. No information was provided on the status of the other two injured victims, described as one man and one woman.

Russia has repeatedly employed double-tap attacks against civilian targets, often resulting in casualties among first responders.

Nikopol, located on the banks of the destroyed Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a near-daily target of artillery and drone strikes.

As Moscow continues to intensify its drone attacks against Ukrainian cities, Russian forces have attempted gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian troops have been tasked with establishing a buffer zone up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Bloomberg, published on July 11.

Despite Russia's claims that it had entered the region, Ukraine's military has repeatedly denied the reports.

Ukraine's new ground drones are hitting the battlefield in ever-increasing numbers
Article image



Double-tap attacksNikopolDnipropetrovsk OblastRussiaUkraineWarDrone attack
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

