Russian Defense Ministry says all its troops left Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of Nov. 11, Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson sits, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. It claimed Russian troops didn't suffer any losses of personnel, weapons, and military equipment during the retreat.

When withdrawing, the Russian military reportedly blew up a regional energy facility, the transmission center of the Kherson TV tower, and part of the mobile phone towers, according to a local publication Most, and the Institute of Mass Information.

On Nov. 10, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, said that he couldn’t confirm or deny Russia’s claims about withdrawing from Kherson. He added that Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue the offensive operation in the region, according to their plan.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River on Nov. 9.