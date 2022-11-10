Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine liberates 41 settlements in Kherson Oblast since Oct. 1

November 10, 2022 2:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine has advanced about 36.5 kilometers into the Russian defense in the Kherson direction, recapturing 1,381 square kilometers and liberating over 41 settlements since Oct. 1, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Moscow's announced retreat from Kherson is the result of Ukrainian forces' actions as they destroyed Russia's logistics routes and its support system, leaving the occupiers "with no other option than to flee," Zaluzhnyi said.

The commander-in-chief also said that he couldn’t confirm or deny Russia's claims about withdrawing from Kherson. Ukraine's Armed Forces continue the offensive operation in the region, according to their plan, he said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the withdrawal of troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River where Kherson seats on Nov. 9.

