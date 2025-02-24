The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, France, Russia, Western Europe, Russian Embassy
Edit post

Russian consulate in Marseille attacked with Molotov cocktails, media reports

by Martin Fornusek February 24, 2025 11:07 AM 1 min read
View of the entrance to the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on April 9, 2022. (Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the garden of the Russian consulate building in Marseille, France, on Feb. 24, the French news channel BFM TV wrote.

Local media previously reported a blast near the Russian consulate building in the southern French city and firefighters working on site. No casualties were reported.

The incident was confirmed by Russian Consul General in Marseille Stanislav Oransky, who said that an explosion occurred "inside the consulate."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed the incident has all the hallmarks of a "terrorist attack" and urged "swift investigation" and "strengthening the security of Russian foreign institutions," according to the Russian news agency RBK.

French authorities have not commented on the identity of the perpetrators or the motivations behind the attack, which took place on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The incident took place less than a month after a man attempted to drive a passenger car through the gates of Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war
“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.