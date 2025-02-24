Russian consulate in Marseille attacked with Molotov cocktails, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the garden of the Russian consulate building in Marseille, France, on Feb. 24, the French news channel BFM TV wrote.

Local media previously reported a blast near the Russian consulate building in the southern French city and firefighters working on site. No casualties were reported.

The incident was confirmed by Russian Consul General in Marseille Stanislav Oransky, who said that an explosion occurred "inside the consulate."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed the incident has all the hallmarks of a "terrorist attack" and urged "swift investigation" and "strengthening the security of Russian foreign institutions," according to the Russian news agency RBK.

French authorities have not commented on the identity of the perpetrators or the motivations behind the attack, which took place on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The incident took place less than a month after a man attempted to drive a passenger car through the gates of Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.