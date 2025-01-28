paint paint
News Feed, Sweden, Russia, Russian Embassy, Nordic countries
Swedish police detain man for trying to drive car into Russian Embassy grounds

by Boldizsar Gyori January 28, 2025 2:13 PM 1 min read
The Russian flag fly at their embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on Feb. 8, 2021. (Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
A man attempted to drive a passenger car through the gates of Russia’s Embassy in Sweden on Jan. 28, the Swedish television channel SVT Nyheter reported.

Shortly after the Embassy’s notice, the Swedish police arrived at the scene and detained the suspected perpetrator. The incident occurred in the early hours of Jan. 28.

The Swedish media reported that the suspect was a 45-year-old man but said his nationality is unknown. No injuries were reported in the incident, which is investigated as "gross trespassing."

Russia’s Embassy to Sweden alleged the man was of Ukrainian origin and had been attempting to break into the territory of the Embassy and Russia’s trade representation in Stockholm in 2015 and 2018.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

This is not the first time the Embassy has been targeted. An unidentified drone dropped paint on the building in late 2024. Sweden’s Embassy in Moscow was also vandalized before that incident.

Tensions between Western countries and Russia have mounted since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.