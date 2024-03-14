Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Russia
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast town injure 4

by Martin Fornusek March 14, 2024 9:43 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian attacks against the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on the morning of March 14 injured four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office said.

At around 10 a.m., Russia carried out a mortar strike against the town, inflicting light injuries to a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, the prosecutors said.

Russian forces simultaneously attacked the town with drones, again injuring the man and two other civilians aged 43 and 64.

At least seven houses and one car were damaged as a result of the attack.

Seredyna-Buda lies at the very border with Russia's Bryansk Oblast and some 150 kilometers north of Sumy. The surrounding area and other border regions of Sumy Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

The regional center, Sumy, came under a deadly attack on March 13, resulting in three people killed and a dozen injured.

ISW: Russian breakthrough possible, current front line ‘likely not stable’
In its latest report on March 13, the ISW highlighted that Ukraine is being forced to ration critical ammunition – in particular, artillery shells – and prioritize allocation based on those areas currently facing the most intense Russian attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
