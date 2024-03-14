Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast town injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on the morning of March 14 injured four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office said.

At around 10 a.m., Russia carried out a mortar strike against the town, inflicting light injuries to a 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, the prosecutors said.

Russian forces simultaneously attacked the town with drones, again injuring the man and two other civilians aged 43 and 64.

At least seven houses and one car were damaged as a result of the attack.

Seredyna-Buda lies at the very border with Russia's Bryansk Oblast and some 150 kilometers north of Sumy. The surrounding area and other border regions of Sumy Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

The regional center, Sumy, came under a deadly attack on March 13, resulting in three people killed and a dozen injured.