Update: Russian March 13 attack on residential building in Sumy kills 3, injures 12

A Russian drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy killed three people and injured at least 12, Ukraine's National Police reported in its update on March 14.

A body of a resident was pulled from the rubble after the rescue operation had resumed at 6 a.m. local time, State Emergency Service reported. Two more people killed were found the day before. The age or gender of the victims were not specified.

A Russian Shahed-type drone hit a residential building overnight on March 13. A total of ten people have been rescued, and three people were considered missing, according to authorities.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

In a new attack, Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy, as well as Shostka, Trostyanets and Bilopillya in the region overnight on March 14, the authorities said.

Radio engineering facilities in Sumy Oblast came under a Russian missile and air strike. As a result of the damage, part of the region cannot temporarily receive Ukrainian television and radio signals, the regional administration reported.