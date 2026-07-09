Russian attacks kill at least 12, injure 100 across Ukraine as NATO allies pledge new defense aid

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 12 people and injured 100 others overnight on July 9, regional authorities said.

The attacks came as Ukraine left the summit with an allied pledge of $80 billion in defense aid for 2026 and an apparent green light from U.S. President Donald Trump to produce critically needed Patriot missiles.

Overnight, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 94 attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 72 drones, while both ballistic missiles and 19 drones struck 13 locations. Debris from downed targets was also recorded at four locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 50 others, including four children, aged 3, 12, 16, and 17, over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed at least five people and injured at least 29 others over the past day and into the morning of July 9, according to local authorities.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin initially reported three people killed and 19 injured over the previous day. Attacks continued into the morning, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting civilians in and around Kherson.

At around 7:30 a.m., an FPV drone struck a car in the city's Dniprovskyi district, killing a man and a woman. A series of attacks later injured at least 10 more people, including a 16-year-old boy.

At around 2:14 p.m., authorities reported another Russian drone strike on a minibus in central Kherson, saying civilians had been injured. The number of casualties was still being clarified.

Russian attacks killed four people and injured seven others in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured five people over the past day, according to local authorities.

Russian shelling injured a 56-year-old man in Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.



