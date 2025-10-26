KI logo
Sunday, October 26, 2025
At least 9 killed, 45 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past day

by Asami Terajima
Firefighters console a victim after a Russian attack on in Kyiv on Oct. 26. Photo via State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At least nine civilians were killed and 45 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 26.

Of the 101 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, 90 were downed by the Ukrainian air defense, the Air Force reported.

A Russian drone attack targeted Kyiv for the second consecutive night, killing at least three people and injuring 32, including seven children, local authorities said. Local authorities said three districts of the capital sustained damage, including multiple apartment buildings. The Kyiv Military Administration said two of the wounded children were hospitalized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 that Russia had launched more than 50 missiles, nearly 1,200 strike drones, and more than 1,360 guided bombs against Ukraine this week. Kyiv is currently grappling with power outages after repeated Russian attacks on the energy grid.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said that Russian attacks killed four civilians and injured one over the past day.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and the surrounding area, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that one person was killed and seven were injured, including two children, over the past day.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said that a person was killed and another was wounded in the heavily shelled town of Huliaipole.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said that a 63-year-old woman was injured over the past day.  

In southern Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russian attacks over the past day wounded three people.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Sunday, October 26
Sunday, October 26
