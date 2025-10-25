Russian attacks kill 8, injure 67, hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine over past day

At least eight civilians were killed and 67 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 25.

The strikes, which targeted multiple regions, underscored Russia's ongoing strategy of hitting civilian areas and infrastructure to pressure Ukraine while dismissing calls for a ceasefire.

Russia launched nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov and Kursk oblasts overnight, along with 62 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Air defenses destroyed 50 drones and four missiles, but 12 drones and five missiles hit four locations.

Kherson Oblast suffered the heaviest toll, facing glide bomb, artillery, and drone attacks . Three people were killed and 29 were injured, including three children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks also damaged 29 apartment buildings.

A Russian ballistic attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killed two people and injured 12 more, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured seven more, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attack damaged apartment buildings and houses.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia killed one person and injured five more, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

At least 13 people were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attacks also targeted the region's energy infrastructure, leaving some 25,000 people without power, he added.

A 63-year-old man was also injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy sector in recent months, just as a cold snap drives up demand and puts additional strain on the country's power infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Russia's tactics are not only killing people but also terrorizing civilians by weaponizing cold weather.