At least 6 injured in Kyiv amid Russian ballistic missile attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv overnight on Oct. 25, once again targeting Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv just before 4 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that multiple fire had broken out at "several locations on the left bank of the city."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that firefighters have been deployed to the Darnytskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the city.

Klitschko added that at least six people were injured in city amid the strike, with at least two of the victims requiring hospitalization.

Large fires have been reported at "non-residential buildings" in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi regions of the city, while in the Dniprovskyi district, the strike damaged windows, vehicles, and left a crater in the yard of a residential building, local officials said.

Moments before the explosions, Ukraine's Air Force warned of Russian ballistic missiles en route towards the capital.

Air raid alerts were activated in all regions of the country amid the threat of additional incoming ballistic missiles.

The attack come just days after Russia's most recent large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities on overnight on Oct. 22. The missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure across Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 44.

The attack killed two people and 29 injured in Kyiv.

Russia has intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure in recent weeks ahead of another anticipated harsh winter. Mayor Klitschko warned on Oct. 23 that Kyiv is preparing for what could be the most challenging winter since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.