Russian attacks kill 2, injure 36 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least two civilians and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 27.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 97 of the 115 drones of different types, including Shahed and Gerbera, and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Seventeen drones hit six different locations, and drone debris fell in two other areas, according to the statement.

At least six people, including an 86-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, were injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sept. 26, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and nine were injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

This included one person killed and five injured in Kostiantynivka, two injured in Druzhkivka, one injured in Siversk, and one injured in Serhiivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three women were injured in the city of Kharkiv and three were wounded elsewhere in the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A total of 12 houses, a store, a business, a car, a bus, and power lines were damaged across Kharkiv Oblast over the past day as Russia continued its attacks on civilian infrastructure.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and twelve people were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Seven apartment buildings and 94 houses were damaged, as well as several stores, farm buildings, garages, and vehicles.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast injured two people, the regional military administration reported. Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 64 attacks on 29 settlements in Sumy Oblast.

A Russian strike against Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured one person, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Russian strike against Vinnytsia Oblast overnight damaged critical infrastructure, according to regional administration deputy head Natalia Zabolotna.