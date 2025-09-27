KI logo
Russian drone attack causes fires, damage to 'critical infrastructure' in Vinnytsia Oblast

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russian drone attack causes fires, damage to 'critical infrastructure' in Vinnytsia Oblast
A fire burns in the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on Vinnystia overnight Sept. 27, 2025. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike against Vinnystia Oblast overnight on Sept. 27 caused fires and damage to a residential building, local authorities reported.

"As a result of a massive enemy attack last night in the Vinnytsia Oblast, there were hits on critical infrastructure," local authorities said in a post to Telegram.

Fires have been extinguished by emergency services, and train traffic has been resumed, authorities said, adding that one residential building remains without power.

"More than 30 firefighters and 8 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire," the State Emergency Service reported.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Vinnystia is located in central Ukraine, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities in drone and missile attacks as it continues to wage its full-scale war against Ukraine.

On Sept. 26, a Russian drone hit a shopping center in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district, injuring four people, local officials reported.

Article image
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Saturday, September 27
