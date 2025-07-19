Russian attacks kill 7, injure 28 in Ukraine over the past 24 hours

Russian strikes killed at least seven people and injured 28 others in multiple regions over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian regional authorities said on July 19.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 185 drones and 23 missiles overnight after Russia launched a wave of 344 attack and decoy drones, 12 ballistic missiles, and 23 cruise missiles, primarily targeting front-line regions. One hundred and twenty-nine drones and seven missiles were jammed or lost, while five cruise missiles and 30 drones appeared to reach their targets.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said that Poland had scrambled fighter jets to guard its border regions as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed in the Pokrovsk region and nine more wounded over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, a residential building caught fire following a drone attack, killing a woman and injuring at least three others.

"The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with strike drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure," Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper first said at approximately 1:01 a.m. local time in a Telegram post.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 12 others injured in widespread drone and artillery attacks across dozens of settlements, including Kherson city, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces damaged a high-rise building, nine private houses, a local fire department building, a garage, and private cars.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 64-year-old man was killed in drone and artillery attacks across 18 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. The government received reports of damage to apartments, private houses, garages, cars and infrastructure facilities.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured in an attack using missiles, glide bombs, and drones, the local authorities reported. Several thousand families were left without electricity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram on the morning of July 19 following the attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 57-year-old man was injured in a drone and missile attack on Nikipol, while fires broke out in Pavlohrad after the city came under severe missile attack, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Separately, a 51-year-old man who was injured earlier in the week in an attack on July 14 died of his injuries, Lysak added.

"A hellish night and morning for Pavlograd," Lysak wrote. "The most massive attack on the city. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists struck with missiles and drones."

No casualties were reported in Kharkiv Oblast, though damage was reported to in several regions, including to homes, railway infrastructure, a pipeline, and the power grid, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The above casualty figures may be higher as reporting casualties is difficult and in many cases impossible in areas that are under Russian occupation or close to the front lines.