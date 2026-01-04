KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 5 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 5 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four civilians and injured at least five others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 4.

Ukrainian forces downed 39 out of the 52 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirteen drones struck nine different locations, according to the statement.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and two others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a 52-year-old man was killed with a first-person-view (FPV) drone, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more resident suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

A 50-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Martove in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Meanwhile, the remains of one more person were found in the rubble of the Jan. 3 missile attack on Kharkiv, city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured a 51-year-old woman near Novooleksandrivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

read also

John Bolton: Putin’s strategy
As 2026 opens, Vladimir Putin projects the image of a calm, confident leader. Although political maskirovka comes naturally from his KGB background, Putin very likely believes he is in a position of strength. He has good reason to, unfortunately, having sized up his foreign opponents and found them wanting. He sees no credible domestic threats to his power and thinks time is on his side. Accordingly, as he perceives it, Putin is in no mood to compromise. His strategy is to continue what he ha
The Kyiv IndependentJohn Bolton
UkraineRussian attackKherson OblastSumy OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 4
Sunday, January 4
Putin 'killing too many people,' Trump says.

"I'm not thrilled with Putin. He's killing too many people," Trump told reporters on Jan. 3 during a news conference announcing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture.

Show More

Editors' Picks