Russian attacks kill 4, injure 5 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four civilians and injured at least five others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 4.

Ukrainian forces downed 39 out of the 52 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Thirteen drones struck nine different locations, according to the statement.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and two others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a 52-year-old man was killed with a first-person-view (FPV) drone, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One more resident suffered from injuries in the region over the past day.

A 50-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Martove in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Meanwhile, the remains of one more person were found in the rubble of the Jan. 3 missile attack on Kharkiv, city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injured a 51-year-old woman near Novooleksandrivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.