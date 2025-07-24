Russian attacks kill 4, injure 28 over past day, damaging UNESCO-protected landmarks in Odesa

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed at least four civilians and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 24.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed, while another five were injured due to the Russian strikes against nine settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In the village of Pidlyman, two men, aged 36 and 55, and a 55-year-old woman were killed. In the village of Petropavlivske, a 61-year-old man was injured, while in the town of Kupiansk, three men, aged 79, 70, and 75, as well as a 49-year-old woman, suffered injuries.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and six, including two children, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Cherkasy Oblast, Russian strikes injured seven people, including a child, in the regional center of Cherkasy, Governor Ihor Taburets told local media Suspilne Cherkasy. Russia struck the city with missiles equipped with shrapnel-filled warheads.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people in the town of Myrnohrad, and one person in the settlements of Siversk, Staroraiske, Zarichne, and Kostiantynivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted the regional center of Odesa, injuring three people, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian drone strikes damaged UNESCO-protected landmarks and ignited a fire at Privoz, the city's largest food market, located in its historic center.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 43-year-old woman suffered injuries in the Russian attack at the Vasyliv district. Russian forces launched 387 strikes across 14 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.