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Russian attacks kill 3, injure 20 civilians in Ukraine over past day

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 20 civilians in Ukraine over past day
Rubble and debris lie near destroyed houses after a Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine, on March 28, 2026. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 20 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 29.

Russian troops launched a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which around 300 were Shahed-type, the Air Force reported on March 29. 380 of the drones were downed, according to the Air Force.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 20-year-old woman was killed by a Russian artillery strike, and a 75-year-old man suffered a fatal injury after a Russian drone exploded as he was approaching the road, the regional military administration reported on March 29.

Local authorities also reported that five others were wounded, including a six-year-old girl, over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and two others were wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 29.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day wounded five people, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 29.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, five people, including an 89-year-old woman and men aged 32, 42, 67, and 62, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 29.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women were wounded by Russian attacks near the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on March 29.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia launched "insidious attacks" on civilian and energy infrastructure sites in the region, damaging an energy facility, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on March 29.

Kiper reported power outages in a number of settlements due to the attack, but said that there were no casualties.

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This weekly update from the Kyiv Independent aims to shed light on the situation facing Ukrainians living under Russian occupation and the ever-tightening control of information imposed by the Kremlin. Key news as of March 27: * Amid intensifying Ukraine’s strikes on occupied territories, Special Operations Forces released video detailing operations * Russian military personnel present at school lessons in occupied Luhansk Oblast * Ukraine brought back 15 children from Russian-occupied terr
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Russian attackRussian armed forcesSumy OblastKinzhal Hypersonic Missile
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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