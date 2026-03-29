Russian attacks kill 3, injure 20 civilians in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 20 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 29.

Russian troops launched a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which around 300 were Shahed-type, the Air Force reported on March 29. 380 of the drones were downed, according to the Air Force.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 20-year-old woman was killed by a Russian artillery strike, and a 75-year-old man suffered a fatal injury after a Russian drone exploded as he was approaching the road, the regional military administration reported on March 29.

Local authorities also reported that five others were wounded, including a six-year-old girl, over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and two others were wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 29.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day wounded five people, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 29.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, five people, including an 89-year-old woman and men aged 32, 42, 67, and 62, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 29.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three women were wounded by Russian attacks near the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on March 29.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia launched "insidious attacks" on civilian and energy infrastructure sites in the region, damaging an energy facility, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on March 29.

Kiper reported power outages in a number of settlements due to the attack, but said that there were no casualties.