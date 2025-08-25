Become a member
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 33 in Ukraine over past day

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 33 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 76 out of the 104 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two women and a man, aged 35, 83 and 56, suffered injuries.

A Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv, Korotych and Pidserednie in the region injured two more men and a woman.

Russia targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 40-year-old first responder near the city of Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Five men and five women were injured in Russian drone attacks on Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 43 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukraine strikes long-range with own weapons without coordinating with US, Zelensky says
Zelensky’s statement follows a recent report by the Wall Street Journal saying that the U.S. has quietly implemented a review process giving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authority to bar Ukrainian long-range strikes inside Russia with American missiles.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Article image
UkraineRussian attackWarSumy OblastKharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastDonetsk OblastKherson Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

News Feed
Monday, August 25
Putin is 'obstacle to peace,' retired US General Petraeus says.

In an interview with ABC News on Aug. 24, former CIA Director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus cast doubt on both the likelihood of a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on Putin's willingness to negotiate in good faith.

Monday, August 25
Ukraine, Russia hold prisoner exchange on Independence Day.

Although this time Ukraine has not yet announced the number of people released, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) said among them were eight civilians, including Ukrainian journalists Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush and former mayor of Kherson, Volodymyr Mykolaienko.

Editors' Picks