Trump and Vance may have abandoned Ukraine — but polls show the American people remain deeply committed

Activists gathered in Ralph Bunche Park across of UN Headquarters for emergency protest organized by Svitanok organization against Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities in New York, U.S,, on March 15, 2026. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In our frequent conversations with our friends and partners in Ukraine, we hear a recurring message: appreciation for the help provided by organizations like ours that have been supporting the needs of Ukrainian children and families since the full-scale invasion of 2022.

It usually began with gratitude for the help, but it often ends with a troubling question: "Is America abandoning Ukraine?"

Our answer is always definitively and demonstrably "No!"

No matter what President Donald Trump does, no matter how often his perspectives on the war seem to line up with Russian President Vladimir Putin's, the people of America remain strongly supportive of Ukraine. This fact may also be useful for the White House to keep in mind.

Through our work as co-founders of the Ukraine Children's Action Project (UCAP), we have spent extended periods meeting Ukrainian families whose lives have been shaped by this war.

We have spoken with children coping with trauma, physicians caring for wounded civilians, and educators trying to maintain some sense of normal life in the midst of missile alerts.

Everywhere we go, we see exhaustion. But we also see extraordinary resilience. What we hear increasingly, however, is disbelief. Ukrainians follow the news from Washington closely, and recent political rhetoric has created a growing perception that American support may be weakening.

That concern is understandable. But it is not the whole story.

Despite the political noise in Washington, the American public has not abandoned Ukraine.

Recent polling shows that sympathy for Ukraine among Americans remains overwhelming. A February 2026 Economist/YouGov survey found that 61% of Americans sympathize more with Ukraine, while only 3% sympathize with Russia. Among Americans who say they care about the outcome of the war, the numbers are even more striking — 91% side with Ukraine and only 2% side with Russia.

These are extraordinary figures in today's polarized American political environment.

Support for Ukraine exists across party lines. Democrats express stronger backing, but majorities of Republicans and independents also say they sympathize more with Ukraine than with Russia.

Analyses of multiple surveys show a remarkably consistent pattern: six in ten Americans support Ukraine, while only a tiny fraction expresses sympathy for Russia.

In other words, despite intense political debate in Washington, Americans remain morally clear about the fundamental facts of the war. Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine is defending itself. And that understanding remains unquestioned and continues to drive American public opinion.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At the same time, many Americans are, to say the least, uneasy about the tone of recent U.S. policy. Statements suggesting Ukraine bears responsibility for the war, personal attacks on President Volodymyr Zelensky, and diplomatic discussions that appear to sideline Kyiv have generated concern among many Americans as well as Ukrainians.

These developments have contributed to the impression that the United States may be drifting toward a more accommodating stance toward Moscow. But it is important for Ukrainians and Europeans to understand that presidential rhetoric does not necessarily reflect the views of the broader American public.

The United States is a complex democracy with many centers of influence — Congress, the media, civil society organizations, and public opinion itself. Over time, those forces shaped national policy as much as the statements of any individual administration.

Beyond the United States, public support for Ukraine remains even stronger across Europe.

Recent Eurobarometer polling across the European Union found that 77% of Europeans support financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while around 59% support providing military equipment. Even more striking, 77% say the European Union should continue supporting Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

These numbers reflect a growing understanding across Europe that Ukraine's struggle is about the future security of the entire continent and the preservation of the principle that borders of a sovereign nation must be respected and may not be challenged by aggression.

European governments have increasingly acted on that understanding. Financial, humanitarian, and military support from European institutions and national governments has expanded significantly as the war has continued.

For Ukrainians living under air attacks and constant uncertainty, polling data abroad may understandably feel abstract compared with the immediate need for weapons, reconstruction funding, and long-term security guarantees.

Yet, the fact is that the vast majority of Americans support Ukraine, despite President Trump's and Vice President JD Vance's open hostility to President Zelensky, their disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty, and their distinct preference for Putin's demands for ending the war.

Through our work with Ukrainian children and families, we see every day the extraordinary resilience of the Ukrainian people. Their determination to endure and rebuild remains one of the most powerful reminders of what this war is ultimately about.

And it's not just the families and children who have inspired us. Almost without exception, the dozens of Ukrainian partner organizations and people who lead them are among the most dedicated and creative in the world.

Ukraine has every right to insist that its sovereignty and security must be guaranteed and that its democracy stands unchallenged. That's a fight that every democracy on the planet must support, and we're here to tell you that the vast majority of Americans and Europeans support Ukraine, no matter what President Trump says or does.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.