Czech police detain Russian Orthodox metropolitan over suspected drug possession

Metropolitan Hilarion, a scandal-prone retired bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church residing in Czechia, was detained by police over suspected possession of illegal substances, his Telegram channel reported on May 25.

The car carrying Hilarion, the most senior Russian Orthodox clergyman in Czechia, was reportedly stopped on May 24 after departing the Orthodox Church of St. Peter and Paul in the western Czech city of Karlovy Vary.

During a subsequent search, "four small containers with a white substance were found in the trunk," the post reads.

"Metropolitan Hilarion categorically denies any involvement in the illegal possession of prohibited substances and considers the incident a provocation," the channel adds.

The Czech police confirmed carrying out "measures in relation to a vehicle in the Central Bohemia region" based on an anonymous tip regarding possible transportation of drugs, without confirming the identity of persons involved, Novinky.cz reported.

Czech authorities also confirmed that two people have been detained, although no charges have been filed so far. The composition and origin of the substance are to be determined after an expert evaluation.

Hilarion, whose secular name is Grigory Alfeyev, previously served as the metropolitan of Volokolamsk and chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations.

He was once widely regarded as a potential successor to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Orthodox Church is seen as closely linked with the Russian state, and its leadership has openly backed Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

Hilarion was dismissed from his posts in 2022 and appointed to the Metropolis of Budapest and Hungary. He was again dismissed from his positions in 2024 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and lavish lifestyle, and reassigned to the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Karlovy Vary, Czechia.

Czech news outlet Denik N reported last October that Hilarion has ties to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).