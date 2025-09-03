1 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 35, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 3.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 502 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, along with 16 Kalibr and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles overnight.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 430 drones and 21 missiles, the Air Force said. The remaining weapons hit 14 locations, and debris from downed projectiles struck 14 additional sites. The combined attack targeted central and western regions far from the front line.

As winter draws near, the latest Russian attack seemed to have targeted energy infrastructure, with damaged facilities reported in Chernihiv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Five people were reported injured in Znamianka, a city in central Kirovohrad Oblast. According to local officials, 28 buildings were also destroyed in the Russian drone attack.

Russian attacks injured 14 people in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. This included 10 wounded in the city of Druzhkivka, including a 16-year-old girl.

In Kherson Oblast, 14 people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Two high-rise buildings, five houses, and a car were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, a girl born in 2011 and a man born in 1980 were injured during drone strikes against the region, the regional military administration reported.

A 62-year-old man was killed during a Russian attack against the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Heavy damage was reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, including shattered windows at residential buildings and an educational institution.

A municipal enterprise, garages, and public transport infrastructure were also damaged, Governor Serhii Tiurin said. One person may be trapped under the rubble, but no casualties were confirmed at the moment, Tiurin said.

A downed drone in the town of Vyshhorod on the outskirts of Kyiv caused a fire at a residential building, Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported. No casualties were reported in the region.