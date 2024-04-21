Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure woman

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2024 7:20 PM 1 min read
A building damaged in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 21, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russian forces targeted multiple communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 21, injuring a woman in the Nikopol district, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 47-year-old woman in the Nikopol district sustained mine-blast injuries and is currently being treated in the hospital, Lysak said.

The Russian military launched five kamikaze drones and fired artillery at the Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities on April 21, damaging five homes, an administrative building, and eight outbuildings.

No other casualties were reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Ukraine aid bill finally passes the House – what happens next?
After months of political wrangling in Congress, frustration in Kyiv and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield, the U.S. House on April 20 passed the critically-needed $61 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine. But while Kyiv breathed a sigh of relief at the news, the next few weeks remain
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.