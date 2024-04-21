Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted multiple communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 21, injuring a woman in the Nikopol district, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 47-year-old woman in the Nikopol district sustained mine-blast injuries and is currently being treated in the hospital, Lysak said.

The Russian military launched five kamikaze drones and fired artillery at the Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities on April 21, damaging five homes, an administrative building, and eight outbuildings.

No other casualties were reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.