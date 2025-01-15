Russian attacks against Ukraine wound at least 16, kill 1 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded 16 and killed one person over the past day, regional authorities, and the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Jan. 15.

Eight people, including two children were injured in Donetsk Oblast, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on its Telegram channel, when the Russian military struck a multi-storey building in Kramatorsk.

On the night of January 14-15 the Russian military attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M/KN ballistic missile, seven Kh-22/32, 27 Kh-101/Kh-55 and four Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles.

During the overnight attack, Russia also launched 74 Shahed-type and various other types of dummy drones, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on their Telegram channel.

Air defenses shot down 23 Kh-101/Kh-55 and three Kalibr cruise missiles, along with Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles. They also downed 47 drones, while 27 other drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

The missiles hit critical infrastructure in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts, with no reports of casualties.

A 52-year-old man died, and a 74-year-old woman was injured during Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

Seven were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Kherson and 36 other settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.