Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Odesa Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 13 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova March 11, 2024 10:23 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on March 11, 2024. (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 13 over the past day, regional authorities said on March 11.

Russia launched 25 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, 15 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the General Staff reported in a post on Facebook.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

Two people were killed and 12 injured in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential area, said Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor. Russia forces also hit the town of Chasiv Yar, killing one person, authorities said.

Russian troops launched 12 strikes against multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging around eight houses, a multi-apartment building, and a car, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. According to him, one person was injured as a result of the attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the town of Vovchansk three times, including with guided aerial bombs, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. A total of two private houses and six outbuildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), he said.

A Russian drone attack in the early hours of March 11 damaged two multi-apartment buildings, a hotel, an infrastructure facility, and two cars in Kharkiv.

Russian troops struck Nikopol with drones and shelled the Chervonohryhoriv community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging six houses, three outbuildings, a greenhouse, a gas pipeline, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote on the Telegram.

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 drones launched by Russia over Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, reported. An infrastructure facility was hit and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

After 10 years of war, Krasnohorivka in new danger as Russia advances in the east
Editor’s note: Due to fear caused by the tense environment in Krasnohorivka and the possibility of their city being occupied by Russian forces in the future, some subjects interviewed declined to give their last names. KRASNOHORIVKA, DONETSK OBLAST – On the streets of the small industrial city of K…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.