Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 13 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 13 over the past day, regional authorities said on March 11.

Russia launched 25 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, 15 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the General Staff reported in a post on Facebook.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter two regions.

Two people were killed and 12 injured in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone attack on a residential area, said Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor. Russia forces also hit the town of Chasiv Yar, killing one person, authorities said.

Russian troops launched 12 strikes against multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging around eight houses, a multi-apartment building, and a car, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. According to him, one person was injured as a result of the attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked the town of Vovchansk three times, including with guided aerial bombs, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. A total of two private houses and six outbuildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), he said.

A Russian drone attack in the early hours of March 11 damaged two multi-apartment buildings, a hotel, an infrastructure facility, and two cars in Kharkiv.

Russian troops struck Nikopol with drones and shelled the Chervonohryhoriv community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging six houses, three outbuildings, a greenhouse, a gas pipeline, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak wrote on the Telegram.

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 10 drones launched by Russia over Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, reported. An infrastructure facility was hit and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.