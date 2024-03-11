Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kharkiv, Shahed drones
Russian drone attack damages infrastructure in Kharkiv

by Abbey Fenbert March 11, 2024 2:00 AM 1 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian drone attack in the early hours of March 10 damaged civilian infrastruacture and residential buildings in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported via Telegram.

Russian forces launched Shahed drones overnight at a densely populated area of the city, Terekhov said. The attack partially damaged a civilian infrastructure facility and nearby apartment buildings.

There were no casualties, according to the mayor. Terekhov said emergency services were at work at the site of the attack.

Earlier in the evening, Ukraine's Air Force had warned that groups of Shahed drones were flying toward Kharkiv.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is located about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Part of the region was also occupied in early February 2022 before its liberation in early September.

More than 20,000 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv since Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukrainian government figures. An overnight attack on the city on March 2 destroyed four cars and damaged the windows of at least 10 residential buildings.

Ukraine war latest: US reportedly prepared for potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022
Key developments on March 9-10: * CNN: US prepared ‘rigorously’ for potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022 * UK, Italy oppose deploying Western troops to Ukraine * UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine increasing fortifications along the front line * Zelensky denounces Pope Francis’ proposa…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Abbey Fenbert
