Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 11, injure 41 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against four Ukrainian regions killed 11 people and wounded another 41 in the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 28.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany on the morning of July 28, wounding six people, including two children aged 10 and 15, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The village of Pryozerne was also hit, with a 56-year-old woman suffering a leg injury, the regional authorities added.

In earlier attacks, Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region, killing four people and injuring another four, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on May 27 reportedly damaged three apartment buildings, 18 houses, an educational facility, and civilian infrastructure.

Russian attacks on eastern Donetsk Oblast on July 27 killed five residents and wounded another 15, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

The biggest number of fatalities was reported in the village of Ivanivka, around 20 kilometers east of the city of Pokrovsk. Intense fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes against the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts killed an elderly woman and injured a 54-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attacks destroyed or damaged five houses, an agricultural facility, and an industrial facility, according to Syniehubov.

Russian troops also attacked the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, killing a child and injuring 14 other people, the local authorities reported.