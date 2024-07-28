Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 11, injure 41 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2024 10:43 AM 2 min read
An educational facility in Kherson Oblast damaged in a Russian strike on July 27-28, 2024. (Screenshot/Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against four Ukrainian regions killed 11 people and wounded another 41 in the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 28.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany on the morning of July 28, wounding six people, including two children aged 10 and 15, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The village of Pryozerne was also hit, with a 56-year-old woman suffering a leg injury, the regional authorities added.

In earlier attacks, Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region, killing four people and injuring another four, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on May 27 reportedly damaged three apartment buildings, 18 houses, an educational facility, and civilian infrastructure.

Land on fire: Russia’s offensive in Donetsk Oblast brings destruction to new towns (Photos)
Since February, Russian forces have steadily advanced across multiple sectors of the front in Donetsk Oblast. They have occupied villages previously liberated by Ukraine, wiped out entire towns, and introduced new threats to the region’s overall defense. Alongside Chasiv Yar, Niu York, and other to…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Ivanchenko

Russian attacks on eastern Donetsk Oblast on July 27 killed five residents and wounded another 15, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

The biggest number of fatalities was reported in the village of Ivanivka, around 20 kilometers east of the city of Pokrovsk. Intense fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes against the Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts killed an elderly woman and injured a 54-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The attacks destroyed or damaged five houses, an agricultural facility, and an industrial facility, according to Syniehubov.

Russian troops also attacked the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, killing a child and injuring 14 other people, the local authorities reported.

Ground zero: How a Ukrainian boy battling cancer and his mother survived Russia’s missile strike on children’s hospital
At about 10:30 on the morning of July 8, just minutes before a Russian missile slammed into Kyiv’s main hospital for children, 4-year-old Dima Dorontsov was waiting to receive his final dose of chemotherapy at the oncology department with his mother Viktoria Zavoloka alongside. He’s spent much
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.