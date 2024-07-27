Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills teenager, injures 14

by Kateryna Denisova July 27, 2024 7:57 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, killing a child and injuring 14 other people, the local authorities reported.

Russia used multiple launch rocket systems against downtown Hlukhiv, damaging high-rise buildings, houses, vehicles and an educational institution, according to the prosecutors. A total of 12 explosions were recorded.

A 14-year-old boy was killed, and another seven children are among the injured, the authorities said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. Russian strikes against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Russian troops also attacked Sumy Oblast 15 times overnight, and deployed mines and FPV (first-person view) drones, causing 60 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Fire engulfs Donetsk mine with 86 miners inside due to Russian shelling, ministry says
Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast set fire to a mine with 86 miners inside, the Energy Ministry reported on July 27.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.