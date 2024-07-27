Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills teenager, injures 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, killing a child and injuring 14 other people, the local authorities reported.

Russia used multiple launch rocket systems against downtown Hlukhiv, damaging high-rise buildings, houses, vehicles and an educational institution, according to the prosecutors. A total of 12 explosions were recorded.

A 14-year-old boy was killed, and another seven children are among the injured, the authorities said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Hlukhiv in Sumy Oblast on July 27, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. Russian strikes against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Russian troops also attacked Sumy Oblast 15 times overnight, and deployed mines and FPV (first-person view) drones, causing 60 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.