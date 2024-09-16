The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kyiv Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 63 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova September 16, 2024 10:20 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack against the city of Kharkiv on Sept. 15, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured 63 people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 16.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 53 of the 56 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 16, according to the Air Force. Three Russian drones were "lost" on the radar on Ukrainian territory, the statement read.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and the town of Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainian forces used aircraft, mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were active in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv, killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring 43 people, including four children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 76-year-old woman was injured due to the Russian attack on the village of Pisky Radkivski in the Izium district. In the city of Kupiansk, a man and two women suffered injuries following the Russian strike with aerial bombs.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and three injured in an attack on the town of Pokrovsk. Three people in the town of Mykolaivka and one person in the city of Chasiv Yar also suffered injuries, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 10 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. Six people were injured in Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked with "kamikaze" drones in the Nikopol district, targeting the city of Marhanets. Two men, aged 48 and 86, were injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, one woman suffered injuries due to fallen drone debris. Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported that she was hospitalized.

Ukraine war latest: Over 100 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, Russia strikes Kharkiv
Key developments on Sept. 14, 15: * 103 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, including 23 Azov fighters * At least 1 killed, 42 injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Kharkiv * Western aid not enough to equip ‘even 4 out of 14’ underarmed brigades needed on the front, Zele…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:58 AM

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
6:56 AM

Air defense repels mass drone attack against Kyiv.

Air defense forces intercepted "almost two dozen" Russian drones over the city's airspace, authorities said. There were no casualties or damage in Kyiv as a result of the attack, according to preliminary reports.
12:47 AM  (Updated: )

Trump safe after shots fired at golf course.

A man has been taken into custody and the FBI is investigating the incident as an apparent assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump.
2:35 AM

Russian aircraft detected near Alaska for third time in 1 week.

Two Russian IL-38 military aircraft were detected and tracked while operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 14, marking the third such incident in one week, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on Sept. 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.