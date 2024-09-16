Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 63 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured 63 people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 16.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 53 of the 56 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 16, according to the Air Force. Three Russian drones were "lost" on the radar on Ukrainian territory, the statement read.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and the town of Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainian forces used aircraft, mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were active in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv, killing a 94-year-old woman and injuring 43 people, including four children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 76-year-old woman was injured due to the Russian attack on the village of Pisky Radkivski in the Izium district. In the city of Kupiansk, a man and two women suffered injuries following the Russian strike with aerial bombs.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and three injured in an attack on the town of Pokrovsk. Three people in the town of Mykolaivka and one person in the city of Chasiv Yar also suffered injuries, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 10 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. Six people were injured in Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked with "kamikaze" drones in the Nikopol district, targeting the city of Marhanets. Two men, aged 48 and 86, were injured, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kyiv Oblast, one woman suffered injuries due to fallen drone debris. Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported that she was hospitalized.