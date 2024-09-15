Russian strike on high-rise in Kharkiv leaves at least 35 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

At least 35 people including three children were injured when a Russian air strike hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv city and caused a fire, authorities reported on Sept. 15.

President Volodomyry Zelensky shared photos of the damage on his Telegram channel, saying rescue operations where ongoing and that the fire had spread through the 9th through 12th floors.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said three children were among the initial estimated 25 injured. He later raised the toll to 35, and said that at least three were in serious condition. More people may be under the rubble, Synehubov said.

At least 1,500 windows and dozens of cars were damaged, he added.

Shortly before the reported strike, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, warned that Russia had launched several KABs, or guided bombs.