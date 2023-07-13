Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 37 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova July 13, 2023 11:09 AM 2 min read
A fire in a house caused by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast on July 12-13, 2023. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in five Ukrainian oblasts killed two civilians and wounded 37 over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Overnight on July 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, two Kalibr cruise missiles, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, according to the Air Force. Ukraine’s military reportedly shot down all the drones and the Kalibr missiles.

Four people were injured as a result of drone debris falling onto residential buildings in Kyiv, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

Russian forces hit 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on July 12, damaging 44 residential and other civilian infrastructure objects, the regional authorities said on Facebook.

As a result of an unidentified Russian projectile crushing in Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured, including eight children, according to updated information by the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Russian troops fired 487 rounds from various weapons at southern Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks reportedly killed two civilians and wounded three more.

In the past day, Russian attacks also injured eight residents of eastern Donetsk Oblast, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit over 14 settlements in the region, damaging at least 30 houses, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars, and aviation to attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 67-year-old man in the village of Dvorichna, the regional governor wrote. Six houses, a garage, and outbuildings were damaged in Odnorobivka, he added.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.