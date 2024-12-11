Russian-occupied Abkhazia left without electricity due to hydroelectric station shutdown

This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgia's Russian-occupied region of Abkhazia lost all electricity supply due to the shutdown of the only power station supplying energy to the region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 11, citing an Abkhaz energy company.

The Enguri hydroelectric power station, partially located in Abkhazia, stopped working on Dec. 11 due to critically low water levels in a nearby reservoir.

The region has recently faced energy shortages aggravated by a growing spat with its Russian patrons. Moscow has cut almost all funding, including money crucial for the energy sector, after Abkhazia's local council voted against a controversial investment agreement with Russia.

The full-blown energy crisis came even though the Abkhaz authorities appealed to Russia for assistance on Dec. 6.

Russia has occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia after a war with Tbilisi in 2008, backing local breakaway leadership. Both regions are internationally recognized as Georgia's sovereign soil.

Tensions arose between Moscow and Abkhazia in November following protests against a law that would permit Russians to purchase property in Abkhazia. The demonstrations culminated in the resignation of the region's head, Aslan Bzhania, and the local council voting down the law on Dec. 3.

Three days later, the Abkhaz authorities announced that nearly all Russian funding had ceased, save for pension payments.