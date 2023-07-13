Air Force: Ukraine downs 20 Shahed drones, 2 Kalibr missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note

The previous version of this news item said that one person was killed as a result of drone debris falling onto residential buildings in Kyiv. Later on July 13, the State Emergency Service told Suspilne news outlet that the death, initially reported by the city mayor, resulted from a separate fire unrelated to the Russian drone attack.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all 20 Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russian forces overnight on July 13, the Air Force reported.

Russia also used two Kalibr cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile to attack Ukraine, according to the Air Force. The Ukrainian military destroyed the Kalibr missiles while the consequences of the Iskander-M launch are being clarified.

Russian troops carried out the air attacks from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as occupied Crimea, adds the report.

About a dozen kamikaze drones were destroyed in Kyiv’s airspace, followed by drone debris falling onto residential buildings, the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote. At least four people were wounded in the attack, according to Kyiv authorities.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported that a Russian Kalibr missile and four Shahed drones had been shot down over his region.

Missile remains damaged an education facility and ten houses in one of Mykolaiv Oblast settlements, but there were no casualties, Kim said on Telegram.

Another Iranian-made Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the regional governor. There were no casualties or damages in the region.