Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 6 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 17, 2024 10:51 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 16-17, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least six over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 17.

A 57-year-old woman was injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The victim was hospitalized and is in serious condition. Three houses, two enterprises, and other buildings were damaged.

A Russian attack killed one person in the front-line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 53 and 64 were killed during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk on the evening of Dec. 16, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Fifteen houses were damaged.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured five others, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two apartment buildings and fifteen houses were damaged.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine assassinates Russian general charged with chemical weapons crimes, source claims
Igor Kirillov and another Russian service member were reportedly killed in an explosion earlier the same day in the general’s Moscow residence.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
