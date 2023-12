This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling wounded a 68-year-old man in the village of Kostobobriv, Chernihiv Oblast, on Sept. 9, the Chernihiv Oblast prosecutor's office reported.

Farms were also damaged by the attack, according to the authorities.

Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Russia and Belarus, is regularly hit by Russian strikes.

Russian forces targeted the city center of Chernihiv on the morning of Aug. 19, killing at least seven people, including a six-year-old child.