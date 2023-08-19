Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UPDATE: 7 killed, 110 injured in Russian missile attack on Chernihiv city center

by Daria Shulzhenko August 19, 2023 4:58 PM 2 min read
An injured man walks off the site of a missile strike, near the Taras Shevchenko Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theater, in Chernihiv, on Aug. 19, 2023. A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv killed at least seven people. (Photo by Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of wounded in the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv rose to 110 people as of 3:25 p.m., according to Oleksandr Lomako, the city's acting mayor.

Russian forces targeted the city center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 19, killing at least seven people, including a six-year-old child.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported earlier that among those injured were 12 children and 10 police officers. Twenty-five people were hospitalized, according to him.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the missile strike impacted Chernihiv's central square, polytechnic institute, and theater.

"Here's what it means to be neighbors with a terrorist state, here's what we are uniting the entire world against," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"A regular Saturday turned into a day of pain and loss caused by Russia."

According to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus, Russian troops likely used a ballistic missile to attack the city.

Following the attack, there have been unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile targeted the site where Ukrainian drone producers were holding an exhibition.

The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept secret. The registered visitors were going to receive the address hours before the event.

Russian government-controlled RIA Novosti news site reported, citing unnamed sources, that the attack on Chernihiv “hit the gathering place of Ukraine’s Armed Forces military specialists on combat drones, which was disguised as a drone festival.”

The media posted what it claims was an invitation to the event that asked visitors not to bring weapons and wear civilian clothes “to avoid identifying the event as being related to the military sphere.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the majority of the attack's victims were people in cars, those crossing the road nearby, as well as people returning from church service.

The attack took place on one of the biggest Eastern Orthodox holidays – the Feast of Transfiguration, known in Ukraine as the Apple Feast of the Savior or Apple Spas.

One of the photos from the scene shows a body with a traditional church basket next to it.

Klymenko said that “everyone who was in the drama theater went down to the shelter in time,” as police officers “tried to take everyone to the shelter” after the air raid alert went off. “There is also a large park behind the drama theater. Mothers were walking there with their children since morning,” he said.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
