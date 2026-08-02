Russian attack on residential building in Zaporizhzia kills 1, injures 31

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a daytime glide bomb attack Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 2, striking a multi-story residential building in the city, officials reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that at least one woman was killed and 31 others injured as rescue workers continue to search through the partially destroyed building. No information was immediately provided on the status of the injured victims.

The Russian glide bomb appeared to strike the lower units of the residential building. The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Fedorov said there was also damage to the "private sector" recorded, without providing specifics as to what was struck.

Zaporizhzhia, a major industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, has become a front line city during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the battlefield, it is a near daily target of Russian attacks. Its proximity allows Moscow to strike it with a wide range of weapons.

The attack on the city comes just one day after Moscow launched another massive Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight on Aug. 1, which killed nine people and injured over 30 others. The attack marked the second large-scale attack on the capital within a 48-hour period.